Iran talks age restrictions related to COVID-19 vaccine injection

TEHRAN, Iran, July 26

Trend:

The Iran-Cuba COVID-19 vaccine is able to fight different modifications of the virus, and can be injected to people under the age of 18, said the head of Iran's Pasteur Institute Alireza Biglari, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"We are in the final testing stages, and the results have been very good," Biglari said.

He went on to add that the test results revealed the vaccine to be successfully dealing with coronavirus mutations from South Africa and California, with the success rate of 91.2 percent.

Biglari also said the vaccine could strengthen the immune system of those people who were previously infected with COVID-19.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.