Teachers in Iran to be vaccinated as country prepares to re-open schools

The COVID-19 vaccination of teachers in Iran will begin on July 29 with the help of the country's Ministry of Health, said Minister of Education Mohsen Hadji Mirzaei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"The agenda is to re-open schools and vaccination of teachers would undoubtedly resolve the concerns of the families regarding COVID-19 spread," said Mirzaei.

"The re-opening of schools requires special plans. There should be emphasis on social distancing in the new school year," he said.

"We are on the verge of changing the government and there should be necessary preparations for handling the matter of schools' re-opening, so that the teaching process wouldn't be damaged," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.