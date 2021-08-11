Iran looks to raise daily COVID-19 vaccination capacity

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 11

Iran is looking to use as much as 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day, Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said, Trend reports via Tasnim News Agency.

Namaki announced the ministry`s plan to expand vaccination centers, vaccination teams and the provision of needed vaccines, especially in low-income areas and suburbs.

Referring to the distribution of COVID-19 medicine, he said that currently Iran has the necessary medicine, the distribution is going well, but the increase in demand has caused some problems in the distribution system.

Referring to the lack of serum, Namaki mentioned the deactivation of production lines of one of the serum factories in the country.

“In the last few days, the required amount of serum have been imported and delivered to hospitals,” he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.