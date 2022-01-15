5.0-magnitude quake jolts eastern Iran
Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15
Trend:
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake has shaken eastern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 38 kilometers northeast of the Kerman city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
