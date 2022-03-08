Iran permits voluntary injection of Noora vaccine in emergency

Food and Drug Administration of Iran has granted permission for receiving home-made Noora vaccine as booster shot and in emergency cases, Trend reports citing IRNA.

About the news, Head of Food and Drug Administration Bahram Daraei said the permission was given to Noora coronavirus vaccine after Barekat, PastoCovac, Razi Cov Pars, Spicogen, and Fakhra.

Noora is a recombinant vaccine produced by Iranian researchers, doctors, and experts.

The vaccine can be used as a booster shot.

About Noora, Dean of Iran’s Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences Hassan Abolqasemi said that five million doses of the vaccine have been produced and are ready to be delivered to Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Reportedly, Iran's Barekat Foundation conducted human trial of COVID-19 vaccine by injecting it to the first volunteer at the first phase on December 29, 2020.

In a related development, the third phase of double-blind clinical trial of Iranian-Cuban COVID-19 vaccine started in central Iranian city of Isfahan in April, 2021.

Once, director general of Pasteur Institute of Iran (IPI) said the IPI is the first institute in West Asia to embark on producing COVID vaccine.

According to the IPI website, Pasteur Institute of Iran was founded in the heart of Iran's capital, Tehran, in the 1920s to pave the way for advanced research and to provide innovative programs in basic and applied medical sciences, and production of biopharmaceuticals and diagnostic kits with special emphasis on infectious diseases.

Since its outbreak in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 6,000,000 people worldwide.