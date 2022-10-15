Riot breaks out in Tehran prison (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. A riot broke out in the Evin prison in Tehran on October 15, the capital of Iran, Trend reports.

The Iranian State News Agency (IRNA) reported, citing a source in the security service, that the prisoners set fire to a warehouse with clothes.

It was noted that at present the situation on the territory of the penitentiary is calm. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.

23:25 (GMT+4) A riot broke out in the Evin prison in Tehran on October 15, the capital of Iran, Trend reports.

Sounds of alarm and shots are heard from the territory where the prison is located.

Official information about the incident has not yet been received.