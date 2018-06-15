Weaker US dollar could see Azerbaijani manat stronger - expert

15 June 2018 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Weakening of the US dollar may further strengthen the Azerbaijani manat, Head of FX Strategy at Saxo Bank John Hardy told Trend on June 12.

He was commenting on the possibility of the US Federal Reserve’s increasing interest rates.

"Quite certain that the Fed will hike rates as the US economy has performed well this quarter and inflation has risen up to the 2 percent target level," he said. "The vast majority of market participants is also looking for a hike, so it would be a major surprise if the Fed were to not hike this week."

Touching upon the influence of the Fed’s decision on the dollar's exchange rate against global currencies and the currencies of developing countries, Hardy noted that this will depend very much on any guidance shift from the Fed on its attitude toward future hikes.

"There has been considerable speculation about what the Fed’s focus on a "symmetrical" response to inflation now that it has risen to the target area means and the general impression is that the Fed will be happy to allow inflation to run a bit above the target for quite some time without shifting current expectations higher," he said. "This could weaken the USD a bit if the Fed signals a slower response to higher inflation from here. A weaker US dollar could see the manat stronger still, though it appears that the Azerbaijan policy makers want to maintain a stable exchange rate for now to maintain confidence in the manat, which is fairly easy to do as long as oil prices don’t slip more than a few dollars lower."

At the same time, Hardy believes that the Fed’s decision is unlikely to greatly affect oil prices.

"The Fed’s decision won’t likely have much impact on the oil price in our view, but could encourage or discourage risk taking, depending on how "dovish" the Fed sounds," he said. "But future demand growth for oil globally has likely been quite significantly impacted by the latest run-up in prices over the last few months, particularly as the USD has strengthened as well – meaning the price rise has been even more significant in countries with weak currencies. In particular, emerging market demand growth is likely to prove slower at these prices levels or higher in local currency terms."

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Anvar_Mammadov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
CBA: increase of FED's interest rate not to directly impact Azerbaijani manat
Economy news 14 June 10:54
Weaker US dollar could see Azerbaijani manat stronger - expert
Economy news 12 June 20:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency rates
Economy news 9 June 11:15
Experts expecting policy of Fed, European Central Bank to change
Economy news 8 June 19:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 8
Economy news 8 June 09:54
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 7
Economy news 7 June 09:55
Oil spreads increase in anticipation of OPEC+ meeting
Economy news 5 June 19:36
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 5
Economy news 5 June 09:42
USD fails to continue growth despite positive data
Economy news 4 June 18:58
Depreciation of lira not to have strong influence on Azerbaijan: expert
Economy news 1 June 20:56
Saxo Bank: US dollar and Japanese yen - chief victims of resurgent euro
Economy news 31 May 19:12
Brent rallies to trade at largest premium to U.S. crude since 2015
Oil&Gas 31 May 17:54
Saxo Bank: Precious metals gradually recovering
Economy news 29 May 16:26
Rising oil prices feeding into increase in headline inflation - Saxo Bank
Oil&Gas 29 May 14:00
USD growth weakens in global markets - Reasons
Economy news 28 May 09:58
Easing trade war-linked anxieties positively affect world currency markets – Saxo Bank
Economy news 23 May 13:23
Iran, Turkey may replace US dollar with euro in trade (Exclusive)
Business 21 May 15:36
Saxo Bank: US dollar surge leads to weakening of emerging market currencies
Economy news 18 May 16:17