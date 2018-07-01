June in Turkey - month of two holidays

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

June has become one of the landmark periods in Turkey’s political life because the country passed from a parliamentary system of government to a presidential system in June after parliamentary and presidential elections.

The most important political and economic events in Turkey in June

Turkey takes decisive steps to produce a domestic car

In early June Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan disclosed the name of the head of the automobile company to be set up in Turkey. Mehmet Gurcan Karatas was appointed as the head of the automobile company. Karatas had previously been one of the leading specialists for Bosch.

Commenting on appointment of Karatas, Erdogan stressed that that the Turkish automotive industry will become one of the most competitive industries in the world.

Earlier, the Minister of Science, Industry and Technology of Turkey Faruk Ozlu said Turkey will invest $3 billion in the creation of a domestic car.

Turkey will prepare retaliatory measures to US trade tariffs

While delivering speech in Denizli province, Turkish Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci said that Turkey will initiate anti-dumping measures against US companies in response to US trade tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"We will consider US products in the same way as the US does,” Zeybekci added. “We are working on the process of initiating anti-dumping measures against US companies. We will start these processes within several days.”

At the end of May it became known that Washington will introduce protective tariffs - 25 percent and 10 percent for steel and aluminum imported by the US from Europe, Canada, Mexico and other countries. A number of countries have already reacted to the US decision. So, the EU said it would launch legal procedures within the WTO in connection with the introduction of new US duties. Canada and Mexico have previously announced the introduction of a response fee for a number of US goods.

Turkey to strengthen relations with Russia

As earlier, the Turkish president once again emphasized the importance of developing relations with Russia.

Turkey will strengthen relations with Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"There are some forces who really want to deteriorate the relations between Ankara and Moscow, and one of those forces is the FETO terrorist movement," he said.

"Despite all difficulties that were between Turkey and Russia, Ankara and Moscow were able to eliminate all the problems," Erdogan said.

The head of state further noted that Turkey and Russia need each other from the strategic point of view.

Russia is our neighbour, not the US, and Ankara is obliged to improve relations with its historical neighbour, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said.

Commenting on the relations between Turkey and the US, Yildirim said that it is no secret that there are a number of problems between the United States and Turkey, one of which is the support by the United States for the leader of the terrorist organization "FETO" Fethullah Gulen.

Ankara is resolute in fight against PKK

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in early June that the Turkish military advanced to the northern Iraq by 26 kilometers.

"Qandil is not very far, our soldiers advanced by 26-27 kilometers in northern Iraq," Soylu said.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, which greatly facilitates the fight against the PKK.

Washington and Ankara partially solved problems

Turkey and the US endorsed a road map on stabilization in Syria’s Manbij June 4, said a joint statement of the two countries following the talks in Washington between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“The ministers considered the recommendations of the Turkey-U.S. Working Group on Syria pertaining to the future of bilateral cooperation in Syria on issues of mutual interest, to include taking steps to ensure the security and stability in Manbij,” the statement said. “They endorsed a Road Map on this issue and underlined their mutual commitment to its implementation, reflecting agreement to closely follow developments on the ground.”

Then, on June 18, the Turkish Armed Forces announced about the entry of troops into Manbij.

Opening ceremony of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline

On June 12, the opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) was held in Turkey with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as other presidents.

“The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is another victory of Turkey and Azerbaijan,” said President Aliyev.

“We in Azerbaijan are very glad for Turkey’s success under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has turned into a great power as a result of President Erdogan’s tireless activity,” said President Aliyev.

The president noted that Turkey is a country which determines the world agenda.

TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey was one of the most significant events in June.

”The West will understand the importance of solidarity between Turkey and Azerbaijan when it receives gas through the Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP),” President Erdogan said.

New generation fighter F-35 transferred to Turkish Air Force

The new generation fighter F-35 was transferred to the Turkish Air Force June 21, 2018. The transfer ceremony was held at the Lockheed Martin factory, F-35 fighter manufacturer, in Fort Worth. The first two fighters will be supplied to an airbase in Arizona for training 13 Turkish pilots and 225 technical service teams in July 2019. The first F-35 fighter will be supplied to Turkey in November 2019.

Erdogan wins presidential election

On June 24, 2018, parliamentary and presidential elections were held in Turkey. As is known, there was always a high voter turnout during the election in Turkey. On June 24, voter turnout was 87 percent, which is an excellent indicator.

Erdogan gathered 52.82 percent of the votes in the presidential election.

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) garnered 30.68 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.44 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 7.44 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc called People's Unity (Cumhur Ittifaki) of Justice and Development Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) gained 53.8 percent of the votes, the bloc called People's Alliance (Millet Ittifaki) with the participation of CHP, Saadet Partisi and Iyi Parti garnered 34.07 percent, and HDP got 11.08 percent of the votes. The remaining parties gained 1.04 percent of the votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament with 293 MPs, MHP with 49 MPs, CHP with 146 MPs, Iyi Parti with 46 MPs, and HDP with 66 MPs.

Saadet Partisi and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

If we consider all the events that took place in Turkey in June, we can say that the main events of that month are the TANAP opening ceremony and the June 24 election, during which Erdogan was re-elected president.

