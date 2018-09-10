Building relations with EU member state of importance for Azerbaijan - analyst

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Croatia, as well as the visits of Croatian presidents to Azerbaijan, have been remembered for the meetings of great importance, political scientist Arzu Nagiyev told Trend.

Nagiyev noted that Azerbaijani-Croatian contacts, diplomatic relations were established in 1995, and there have always been positive trends in relations in the political, economic, cultural and other spheres.

"It is known that the Zagreb Declaration was signed between the two countries. In addition, there are certain documents between Azerbaijan and Croatia on prevention of threats to Europe's energy security. That is, today Azerbaijan, along with preventing threats to Europe's energy security, is doing the same for Croatia as well. Also it is planned to build gas terminals in Croatia in the future. In addition, the steps can be taken in the field of shipbuilding, and in particular construction of small vessels. There are important links in the fields of tourism, infrastructure and information technology. Croatia has a lot of experience in the field of mine clearance," Nagiyev noted.

The fact that Azerbaijan is a transit country, as well as the building of relations with the state of the European Union, is of great importance for Azerbaijan. And this was once again stressed at the recent meeting of the two heads of state, Nagiyev added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news