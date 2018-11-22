Azerbaijan-Belarus relations have strategic nature: political analyst

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has already visited Belarus for the fifth time, which indicates a high level of the Azerbaijan-Belarus relations, Elshad Mirbashiroglu, a political analyst, PhD in political science, associate professor, told Trend Nov. 22.

He said the high level of the Azerbaijan-Belarus relations and mutual ties are conditioned primarily by sincere friendly relations of the two presidents.

“Just like at all meetings, during the last meeting, the heads of state also stressed the availability of opportunities for further development of the Azerbaijan-Belarus relations,” Mirbashiroglu said. “Nine important documents were signed between the parties, and the most importing thing was the joint statement by the presidents.”

Mirbashiroglu noted that this statement once again demonstrates that the Azerbaijan-Belarus relations are of strategic nature and both states sincerely and seriously support each other on international arena as well.

“The joint statement of the presidents contains aspects of strategic importance for both countries,” he added. “It should be noted that the sixth paragraph of the statement clearly talks about the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, UN Security Council resolutions and international law.”

Mirbashiroglu also said the seventh paragraph of the statement says that the OSCE Minsk Group should increase its efforts to resolve the conflict.

The political analyst reminded that during the visit, a memorandum of cooperation in the military-technical sphere was signed, and said all this indicates that the Azerbaijan-Belarus relations are an example for other states.

