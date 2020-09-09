UNEC: Social policy, health protection prioritized in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Unlike a number of other countries, the human factor, social policy and protection of human health in Azerbaijan have been prioritized in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, professor of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), expert-economist Elshad Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made remarks during the ‘PRESIDENT. Independence. Security. Prosperity’ video project.

The implementation of these measures has further strengthened the confidence of the population in the president of Azerbaijan, said the expert.

“Although we have witnessed restrictions in many sectors of the economy due to the pandemic, the government has taken systematic preventive measures to protect the economy amid all these processes. On the other hand, the population was provided with social payments. In addition, the government financially supported the most vulnerable segments of business. The most important factor is that public health protection has become a priority of anti-crisis measures taken in Azerbaijan on behalf of the head of state,” Mammadov said.