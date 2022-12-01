Anti-Azerbaijani resolution diminishes France’s credibility - Nathalie Goulet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The Anti-Azerbaijani resolution adopted by the French National Assembly diminishes France’s credibility, Nathalie Goulet, Senator of France, told Trend.

She was the only one among 296 members to vote against this resolution at the Senate.

"They are listening just one side. I think that Azerbaijan should give up with France, as France (except myself) is under Armenian lobby," the senator said.

Goulet pointed out that this resolution will not change the reality that Karabakh is Azerbaijan.

"This resolution will just diminish the credibility of my country. I am unable to fight all by myself," she concluded.