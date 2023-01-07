Projects in Karabakh to help create model based on green economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories can be a model for economic growth in the rest of the country, Antonio Nucifora, Practice Manager for the Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment in Europe and Central Asia Region of the World Bank Group, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“Liberated territories will require investments in the short term in demining, creating infrastructure and forming human capital needed to create an environment where economic growth can take place. The challenges, meaning the new growth model, the need to transition towards renewables and a green economy apply everywhere, including the liberated territories,” he said.

Nucifora said what is different there, is that it is a restart in a way and there is a chance to use it as a pilot in terms of creating an economic basis, which is already able to anticipate climate change, is focused on a green economy, energy efficient buildings and all the infrastructure which follows these.

“So, in that sense, it can become a pilot, which may drive the transition towards a more energy efficient, greener economy across the country. It can lead the way in becoming a model for the rest of Azerbaijan,” he explained.