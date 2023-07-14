Azerbaijan - key participant in Caspian Sea - Black Sea transport corridor projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The development of the transport sector is becoming increasingly important in the current times. Transport routes have recently become more important due to the introduction of restrictive measures and the emergence of new opportunities.

The geographical position of Azerbaijan provides additional prospects for the development of this industry. A systematic policy is already being implemented in the country to modernize the infrastructure.

However, the increased volume of cargo transportation requires further development of transport routes and the creation of production sites for business and investment. Azerbaijan provides assistance to neighboring countries in solving such transport problems.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev noted in his speech at the meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of the first half of this year the growing importance of the transport sector, measures promoting the opening of new transport routes, and the favorable geographical position of Azerbaijan.

"Regarding our duties in other areas, I can say that the importance of the transport sector has been growing, especially recently. Because some restrictive measures have led to the opening of new transport routes, and Azerbaijan’s favorable geographical situation certainly creates additional opportunities for us. As you know, we have been pursuing a consistent policy for the development of the transport sector for many years. We have completely modernized the entire infrastructure in our territory in accordance with the requirements of the earlier period. But today the demand has further increased. Because the cargo is increasing, whilst transport routes are limited, as I mentioned. An increase in cargo transportation from North to South and the other way round, from East to West and vice versa is obvious. Here too, Azerbaijan acts as a very reliable partner, is in close contact with its neighbors and does not spare help in solving the transport problems of the neighbors. At the same time, this area is one of our priority areas," President Ilham Aliyev said.

"If we look at the history of the formation of transport networks in the South Caucasus region, we can easily see that territory of Azerbaijan has played a communicative role since ancient times," Doctor of Philosophy in Economics Ilgar Velizade told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is trying not only to play the role of a transit country, but also to create production sites on its territory in order to ensure the integration of its economy into the system of regional and international economic relations, and also to form clusters for the development of production centers on its territory, using a high degree of communication," he said.

The creation of the Alat Free Economic Zone and the corresponding industrial parks contributes to the development of the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy and the formation of the basis for the development of industrial production with the participation of international foreign funding, he added.

Velizade noted that transport components are important parts of the infrastructure necessary for business development.

"It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan, along with major land transport projects, is implementing a large-scale program for the construction of international airports, which increases the accessibility of our region for foreign investors and tourists. This is the basis for the development of business and foreign economic relations of Azerbaijan," Velizade said. “Therefore, on the territory of the Karabakh Economic Region and the East Zangazur Economic Region, the formation of a transport network makes it possible to use the economic potential of these regions most effectively and attract international investors here."

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has recently managed to expand its transport capabilities beyond its borders.

“I should also note that we were recently able to expand our transportation capabilities beyond our borders, first of all, in the Black Sea. Three large tankers have been purchased, each with a capacity of 115,000 tons. This is the first time in the history of Azerbaijan and that was done on my instruction. Tankers were named Shusha, Karabagh and Zangezur. Transportation of Azerbaijani goods by an Azerbaijani company will bring us additional revenues, and we are already present in the Black Sea. We were already there anyway. We had small ships, but today three of our largest tankers, “Afromax” tankers, are already operating in the Black Sea. If necessary, we can increase their number," President Ilham Aliyev said.

Velizade pointed out that Azerbaijan is one of the initiators of the creation of the Caspian Sea - Black Sea corridor projects.

"Azerbaijani vessels operate and are used in the Black Sea transportation. The purchase of these vessels will increase the volume of traffic and become a more effective communicator between countries and regions. This allows Azerbaijan to effectively use its transport and logistics capabilities, earn additional funds for economic development," Velizade added.

“This is very important, because the next step may be the presence of the Azerbaijani fleet not only in the Black Sea, but also in the Mediterranean Sea, which will allow the country to become an active participant in cargo transportation," he said.

According to economist Emin Garibli, the importance of the routes passing through Azerbaijan is increasing every year. He noted that investing in the transport sector, the use of new technologies will bring even greater interest in the country's free economic zones.

"It is necessary to increase the number of free economic zones and advantages that are used in them today in order to attract investment and increase competitiveness," Garibli said.

The development of transport infrastructure and the expansion of transport opportunities are important priorities for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan strives to become not only a transit platform, but also actively develop production facilities and attract investment. The expansion of the tanker fleet in the Black Sea and the revision of shipbuilding capabilities in the Caspian Sea allow Azerbaijan to significantly increase cargo transportation and strengthen its presence in the region.

Moreover, the adoption of strategic decisions on time, such as the establishment of a shipyard and the expansion of the possibilities of a commercial port, contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan's position in international transport flows.

The upcoming negotiations and cooperation with partner countries will increase the volume of cargo transportation through Azerbaijan, contributing to the prosperity of regional and international business.