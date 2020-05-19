Amulsar gold mine in Armenia poses big threat to Caspian Sea basin

South Caucasus 19 May 2020 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Amulsar gold mine in Armenia poses big threat to Caspian Sea basin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

The operation of the Amulsar gold mine in Armenia may pose a big threat to the Caspian Sea basin, soil quality in the Caucasus region and, in general, to the ecology of the Caspian states.

The Amulsar mine is located in southeastern Armenia, 13 kilometers from Jermuk resort town and the Kechut reservoir, connected with Lake Sevan (Goycha), in the interfluve of Arpa river (Azerbaijani name - Arpachay) and Vorotan river (Azerbaijani name - Bazarchay). Both rivers flow through Azerbaijan and merge with Araz River.

Environmentalists fear that the operation of the Amulsar mine, during which sodium cyanide will be used, may lead to the oxidation and pollution of water in rivers by cyanides. The contaminated waters will become unsuitable for drinking, irrigation and may cause irreparable harm to the mineral springs of Jermuk and the ecosystem of Sevan.

For ten years, the exploration work at the mine was conducted by UK’s Lydian Armenia company and it began to prepare the mine for operation in 2016. To date, about $400 million has been invested in the development of the mine. The Armenian authorities call the Amulsar project the biggest international investment program in the history of the country.

While realizing that the country's economy is in ruins and people live in poverty, the Armenian government decided to openly violate the UN Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes. In particular,according to the country’s document, the states sharing transboundary waters are obliged to protect them and join efforts to ensure sustainable and integrated water resources management.

Nevertheless, the Armenian leadership had to revise the project, despite Lydian Armenia has been operating on the Amulsar mine since 2006. The reason is that Yerevan was impelled by the expert warnings about the negative environmental impact of the mine and growing discontent in the country.

The environmentalists were irritated after former Armenian government approved the project for the operation of the Amulsar mine, without conducting a preliminary analysis of environmental risks, thus only trusting Lydian Armenia's estimates. The environmental safety guarantees provided by the experts of the UK’s company are considered by the ecologists to be unreliable and unfounded.

Last summer, environment activists blocked entry into the mine. The new Armenian government was forced to freeze the implementation of the project and announce its intention to conduct a new examination assessing the degree of risk of developing the Amulsar mine.

In August 2019, as part of the criminal proceedings on the fact of deliberate concealment of information on environmental pollution associated with the operation of the Amulsar gold mine, the Armenian investigative committee published a report on the mine's exploration, conducted by ELARD consulting company. Proceeding from the document, the production at the Amulsar gold mine does not contain unmanageable environmental risks.

Consequently, there are risks, but upon a well-known reason, ELARD has characterized them as “manageable”. However, according to some reports, ELARD revealed big environmental risks for the rivers in this area and proposed a different interpretation of its report during a video conference with Armenian officials and lawmakers, which was moderated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on August 29.

ELARD said that they could not definitively assess the potential impact of the Amulsar project on the environment as Lydian provided erroneous and incomplete data to the Armenian authorities.

Armenian ecologists said that the latest statements made by experts confirm their long-standing allegations that the Amulsar project is too dangerous for the country's ecosystem.

One of these activists, Anna Shahnazaryan, said that these statements mean that some Armenian officials took the side of Lydian, and gave inaccurate information on this issue.

“Presently, the state bodies must conduct an investigation to find out whether the Investigative Committee or other people worked poor or whether Lydian continued to mislead the government,” Shakhnazaryan told Radio Liberty.

As a result, the Armenian government was between the floors: on one hand, environmentalists and indignant citizens, and on the other hand, big investments and international pressure.

Over the past two years, the territory of the mine is being blocked for access by the activists. To put pressure on the Armenian leadership, Lydian threatened the Armenian government with international arbitration, where Armenia could end up with a $2-billion fine.

Caught under international pressure, Pashinyan had to allow the continuation of work at the mine, but he promised that in case of violations in the work of investors, the government reserves the right to completely close the project.

Meanwhile, a report recently prepared by the EU delegation on the possible operation of the Amulsar gold mine in Jermuk was published on the OpenDemocracy website. In accordance with the EU’s report, the UK and the US exert pressure on Armenia in connection with the controversial gold mining program.

Those who are against the mine development say that they have big concerns about the potential environmental damage. The investors are expected to keep this issue on the agenda and put pressure on Yerevan for the project to be implemented at any cost.

However, while Armenian activists and environmentalists are protesting against development and operation of the mine, fearing river pollution and the destruction of rare species of flora and fauna in their country, an environmental disaster may have a devastating effect on the territories and water resources far beyond the borders of Armenia.

The Amulsar gold mine is capable of poisoning the entire basin of the Caspian Sea, polluting the rivers flowing through Azerbaijan. In accordance with the joint research by the Armenian Environmental Front and international experts, hazardous chemical waste from the mine will fall into Arpa and Vorotan rivers (Arpachay and Bazarchay in Azerbaijan).

In accordance with the joint research reports, as a result of acid mine drainage, the concentration of metals and sulfates in soil and water will greatly increase.

In its research, Lydian focused on the acid formation potential but did not publicly talk about the possibility of polluting rivers and groundwaters by waste from the mine.

The results of the research of the Armenian Environmental Front and international experts show that ore waste in Amulsar will contain high concentration of antimony, arsenic, copper and zinc, greatly exceeding the acceptable water quality standards.

Antimony and arsenic may easily penetrate the food chain and pose a danger to humans even at low concentrations. Copper and zinc are toxic for fish and other organisms living in water, and for humans.

The Arpachay River in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Bazarchay in the occupied Azerbaijani territories merge with the waters of the Araz River, which in turn flows into the Caspian Sea.

Thus, this may cause irreparable damage to the environment and ecology of not only Azerbaijan, but also Iran and other Caspian countries. Although the problem is not global, it is at least regional.

Amulsar is a sulfide deposit with huge volumes of sulfur. In case of an open deposit, all surface water and sediment will inevitably become polluted and seep into the rock mass. As a result, sulfur and other chemicals, including zinc, antimony and cyanides penetrate into the rivers and groundwater.

This is the uncontrollable risk. Unfortunately, nature does not have a mechanism for self-cleaning from many chemicals, including heavy metals. The effects of poisoned food products show up in the form of oncological diseases after dozens of years, harm the reproductive and hereditary functions.

However, poor Armenia expects to receive the multimillion revenues and the assertive Western countries are greatly interested in this project. In such a situation, it is obvious that implementation of the Amulsar project cannot be avoided.

At the same time, the international community, which is extremely vigilant in much less fateful issues, reacts rather sluggishly, while the vulnerable ecosystem of the entire Caspian Sea basin, the health and lives of the population of the five Caspian states are under threat.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan, Turkey to sign preferential trade agreement
Uzbekistan, Turkey to sign preferential trade agreement
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down in March 2020
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down in March 2020
Turkey to impose 4-day nationwide lockdown over Eid holiday period, Erdoğan announces
Turkey to impose 4-day nationwide lockdown over Eid holiday period, Erdoğan announces
Loading Bars
Latest
Copper ores, concentrates rank first among export items in Georgia Business 14:20
Uzbekistan seeks cooperation with Latvian largest fruits, vegetables importer Business 14:17
S&P recovery will be far faster than 2008 - Citigroup Europe 14:12
Iran discloses amount of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises Business 14:08
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for May 19 Iran 14:03
Amulsar gold mine in Armenia poses big threat to Caspian Sea basin South Caucasus 14:00
Health minister: Azerbaijan took timely measures to tackle COVID-19 Society 13:49
New appointment at Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Economy 13:44
Iran talks data on essential goods imported via its ports Transport 13:43
Turkmenistan extends cancellation of international flights Turkmenistan 13:35
Turkmenistan strikes deal with UAE company to boost gas production Oil&Gas 13:25
Review of Shah Deniz gas exports via Sangachal terminal Oil&Gas 13:17
Uzbekistan aims to grow organic agricultural products Business 13:14
Uzbekistan aims for textile exports to Europe through online media platform Business 13:06
Kazakh ministry talks spring grain, leguminous crops sowing progress Business 13:04
German exports to fall by 15% this year Europe 13:02
Philippines reports 224 new coronavirus infections, cases near 13,000 Other News 12:58
UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime Europe 12:56
Iran ranks sixth in world in terms of mushroom cultivation Business 12:55
Shah Deniz: 10-year review of opex and capex Oil&Gas 12:49
Trade holds leading position in service sector of Uzbekistan Business 12:47
Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom to make dividend payments Business 12:41
Review of Georgia's export to Azerbaijan Business 12:39
Liquidity increases in Iran Business 12:30
Georgia decreases import of petroleum gases, gaseous hydrocarbons from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:26
How BP expenditures on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli changed in 10 years Oil&Gas 12:24
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 19 Economy 12:24
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender for hydraulic fracturing Tenders 12:24
Kazakhstan decreases import from Kyrgyzstan Business 12:21
Geostat: External merchandise trade of Georgia down Business 12:19
Turkmenistan applies drip method for cotton irrigation Turkmenistan 12:16
Uzbekistan, Turkey to sign preferential trade agreement Business 12:02
Austria to increase funds for short-time work agreements Europe 11:56
Pension savings up in Kazakhstan as compulsory pension contributions increase Finance 11:52
Russia reports 9,263 new coronavirus infections, total nears 300,000 Russia 11:49
Gold, silver prices decline in Azerbaijan on May 19 Finance 11:49
Uzbekistan reveals data of insurance market operations Finance 11:39
TABIB: Medical eye-glasses, infrared thermometers delivered to Azerbaijan via UNDP (PHOTO) Society 11:37
Uzbekistan takes additional measures to support business during coronavirus pandemic Business 11:31
Oil industry might benefit from modest temporary price spike Oil&Gas 11:30
Czech coronavirus cases show biggest jump in four weeks Europe 11:29
PM instructs ambassadors to reintroduce Georgia as tourist-safe country Tourism 11:28
Oil gains for fourth day on signs of output cuts, better demand Oil&Gas 11:27
Natural gas industry won’t recover in near term through 2020 Oil&Gas 11:14
Vehicles manufacturing skyrockets in Kazakhstan Transport 11:11
Azerbaijan's oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:09
One new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 10:56
Iran announces value of saffron export Business 10:55
Oil-exporting EMs’ net oil exports to halve in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:53
Legendary hero of Tehran-43 - Trend News Agency's video project Politics 10:49
Georgia, Croatia discuss steps to overcome COVID-19 crisis Georgia 10:38
Кazakhstan's railway services company opens tender for repair work Tenders 10:32
Iran starts exporting gasoline to Venezuela Oil&Gas 10:23
International Monetary Fund provides additional support to Uzbekistan Finance 10:22
Uzbekistan reports new coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 10:20
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas production at Yangikazgan field Oil&Gas 10:17
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:13
Singapore sorry for sending positive coronavirus test results in error Other News 10:11
Iranian currency rates for May 19 Finance 10:05
Most agricultural products imported to Iran's Khuzestan province via Imam Khomeini port Business 09:42
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down in March 2020 Business 09:36
Iran's airline companies to follow health protocols after flights resume Transport 09:30
Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths Other News 09:24
IGB will have no serious deviations from originally set deadline Oil&Gas 08:41
India coronavirus infections surge past 100,000, deaths top 3,000 Other News 08:08
UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says his father has been diagnosed with COVID-19 World 07:27
Rocket hits Green Zone in Baghdad Arab World 06:44
5.8-magnitude quake hits Ierapetra, Greece Europe 05:17
Turkey to impose 4-day nationwide lockdown over Eid holiday period, Erdoğan announces Turkey 04:06
U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1.5 mln as death toll exceeds 90,000 US 03:12
WHO: number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 93,000 in past day World 01:49
UAE to expand nightly curfew after increase in coronavirus cases Arab World 00:54
Italy's coronavirus death toll tops 32,000 Europe 00:02
Elmar Mammadyarov meets with OSCE MG co-chairs in video conference format Politics 18 May 23:25
Turkey's MUSIAD to implement more projects in Uzbekistan Business 18 May 23:14
TBC Capital reveals expected financial resource flow to Georgia Business 18 May 22:26
Georgia names five largest exporters of onions to country Business 18 May 22:24
Georgia working to resume air service with Baltic states Transport 18 May 22:23
US Defense Threat Reduction Agency delivers personal protective equipment to Georgia Finance 18 May 22:22
IBRD to allocate funds to Georgia amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 18 May 21:51
Georgia's Silk Road Group talks about joint project with Danish company Construction 18 May 21:46
Construction sector shrinks in Georgia Construction 18 May 21:40
Georgia's Adjara to have new tourist location Tourism 18 May 21:39
Iran claims increase of coronavirus-free counties Iran 18 May 21:03
Loan portfolio of four Azerbaijani banks reaches 25% of all banking assets Finance 18 May 20:56
Over 70% of all banking assets in Azerbaijan account for five banks Finance 18 May 20:27
Russian president makes phone call to Azerbaijani president Politics 18 May 19:59
President Ilham Aliyev: We have major plans related to modernization of energy infrastructure Politics 18 May 19:34
FAO talks several projects within its main programs in Azerbaijan Business 18 May 19:30
Azerbaijani company records drastic fall in construction orders Construction 18 May 19:17
President Ilham Aliyev: In case of second wave of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, we have enough additional beds in hospitals Politics 18 May 19:16
Copper, zinc exploration launched near Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 18 May 19:05
Kazakhstan’s Development Bank takes measures to maintain tax revenues, exports Business 18 May 19:03
Turkmenistan to purchase freight, passenger locomotives Business 18 May 18:57
Azerbaijan's gold company to buy toxic waste disposal services via tender Economy 18 May 18:51
Azerbaijan's car towing company launches online payment service Transport 18 May 18:49
Uzbekistan aims to build innovative agricultural cluster in Samarkand region Construction 18 May 18:39
TBC Capital talks healthy development market of Georgia Business 18 May 18:34
EBRD to allocate financial resources for Georgian air navigation Finance 18 May 18:30
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan: How oil export volumes changed in recent years Oil&Gas 18 May 18:22
All news