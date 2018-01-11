ECHR orders Armenia to pay 2,500 euros to ex-FM

11 January 2018 18:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that the government of Armenia should pay 2,000 euros to Aleksandr Arzumanyan, former Armenian foreign minister, ambassador to Denmark, plus any tax that may be chargeable, in respect of non-pecuniary damage as well as 500 euros in respect of costs and expenses, the ECHR website reports.

Arzumanyan alleged, in particular, that the domestic courts had failed to provide relevant and sufficient reasons for his detention in May 2007, when he was leader of Civil Disobedience movement.

Arzumanyan was arrested on charges of money laundering in the same year. A few months later, he was released and filed a lawsuit with the ECHR.

The court decided to satisfy his application. According to the judgment, there was a violation of Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights (the right to liberty and security/entitlement to trial within a reasonable time or to release pending trial).

In 2008, Arzumanyan was head of the election campaign of the first president of the country Levon Ter-Petrosyan. He was arrested after the March 1 mass protests in Yerevan following the presidential election, and was released under amnesty.

