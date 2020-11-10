Protesters in Yerevan demand General Staff takes power into its hands (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Some of the protesters in Yerevan move to the presidential palace demanding that the General Staff take power into its own hands, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Armenians, dissatisfied with the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to sign a trilateral agreement to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh started protests in Yerevan the night of Nov. 10.