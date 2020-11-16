Pashinyan actually calling for civil clashes - Armenia's ombudsman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

The recording on Facebook by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the call of the soldiers on the front line is extremely dangerous, especially in these crucial, hypersensitive days, Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

“Actually, Pashinyan is calling for civil clashes,” said the ombudsman.

“This record is particularly condemned amid videos published in recent days with the participation of armed people in military uniform, containing hatred, calls for violence and death threats,” Tatoyan said.

“It is obvious that the soldiers on the front line are armed, and this record presupposes the implementation of these calls and threats, revenge,” he added.

“I urge everyone to exercise restraint. Law enforcement agencies are required to act in strict accordance with the law. This is necessary to prevent any conflict or attempt at a lynching,” the ombudsman wrote.