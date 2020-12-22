Police detain mayor of Kajaran city who demanded Armenian PM's resignation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Mayor of Kajaran city of Armenia’s Syunik province Manvel Paramazyan was detained and taken to Yerevan, the Armenian media reported on December 22, Trend reports.

Paramazyan demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The police and the Investigative Committee stressed that the information about a structure which is in charge of the detainee's case is being checked. The police and the Investigative Committee did not specify the type of accusation of the mayor of Kajaran.

“Paramazyan previously demanded Pashinyan's resignation and also opposed the visit of the politician to Syunik province,” Izvestia correspondent said.