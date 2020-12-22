Armenian opposition sets up tents on Republic Square, demanding Pashinyan's resignation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

Armenian opposition that began a protest rally on Dec.22 demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has set up several tents in Republic Square opposite the building of the Cabinet of Ministers, the representative of the Dashnaktsutun party Ishkhan Saghatelyan told reporters, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to Saghatelyan, the opposition forces intend to stay there for the night.

"We have already set up our tents, we intend to stay as long as necessary, including spending the night. Pashinyan must resign," he said.

Saghatelyan also noted that the opposition calls on the parliamentary majority - the "My Step" faction to meet until 18:00 (17:00 Moscow time) to discuss ways out of the current situation.