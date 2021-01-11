Dozens of people demanding Pashinyan's resignation rallying in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

A protest action demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is being held near the Armenian Embassy in Moscow, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

"Dozens of people gathered outside the embassy building, and oppose Pashinyan's visit to Moscow and the signing of any document on behalf of the Armenian people. Near the embassy building, the protesters have put up a banner with the words "People are us. And we are against you", "Stop Nikol".