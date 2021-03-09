Armenia decides to terminate powers of UNICEF representative in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Trend:

Armenia has decided to terminate the powers of the UNICEF representative in the country, Trend reports referring to Armenian media outlets.

“For the Armenian side, the shortcomings in the implementation of the mandate and the unconstructive method of work of the UNICEF Representative in Armenia Marianne Clark-Hattingh became problematic. Therefore, the Armenian government made a decision to terminate the powers of Clark-Hattingh as the UNICEF representative in Armenia,” said Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anna Naghdalyan.