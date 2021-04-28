Situation in Armenia could grow worse - Freedom House report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

Tensions between the military and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan demonstrate that the situation in the country could grow worse, Trend reports referring to the report of the Freedom House organization "Nations in Transit. Antidemocratic Turn".

“In Armenia, the war with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh has triggered a domestic crisis that risks undoing the success of the 2018 Velvet Revolution,” the report said. “The country’s democracy score declined for the first time since the revolution, and developments to date this year, including tensions between the military and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, demonstrate that the situation could grow worse.”