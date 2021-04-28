Armenia - real threat to entire region - Chairman of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28
Trend:
Armenia is a real threat to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and the entire region, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports on April 28 referring to the Turkish media.
“The fact that this is an occupying country has been proven to the whole world,” Sentop added. "Armenia is behaving irresponsibly."
Latest
Azercell Business announces new revitalized My Business Tariff Plans and launch of My Business Club loyalty program