Situation in Armenia threatens to escalate into civil war - ex-president

The situation in Armenia is threatening to escalate almost into a civil war, the country will face sad days, the first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan said, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

According to Ter-Petrosyan, there is a strong antagonism between the supporters of the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and ex-President Robert Kocharian.

“I myself afraid to imagine what will happen if this enmity is not stopped. I believe that both sides resolve the issue of life and death,” Ter-Petrosyan noted.

“I am sure that the parliamentary form of government for Armenia means death, and it is imperative to return to the presidential form of government,” the first president said.

Ter-Petrosyan called the transition to a parliamentary form of government the biggest mistake of the third president, Serzh Sargsyan, who brought trouble on his own head.