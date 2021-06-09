Armenia's ex-president slams acting PM for disrespecting Russian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Armenia’s former president Serzh Sargsyan accused the country's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of disrespecting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

"If you are showing disrespect to the president of Russia, will he really treat you with respect? Who are you [Pashinyan] not to meet the Russian president, whoever he is - Putin, Medvedev, or Yeltsin, at the airport? Why are you showing disrespect?" Sargsyan said.

He reminded that, according to the legislation of Armenia, the presidents and prime ministers of the permanent member states of the UN Security Council are met at the airport by the prime minister or the president of Armenia.