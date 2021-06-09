Armenia's ex-president slams acting PM for disrespecting Russian president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9
Trend:
Armenia’s former president Serzh Sargsyan accused the country's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of disrespecting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports referring to Russian media.
"If you are showing disrespect to the president of Russia, will he really treat you with respect? Who are you [Pashinyan] not to meet the Russian president, whoever he is - Putin, Medvedev, or Yeltsin, at the airport? Why are you showing disrespect?" Sargsyan said.
He reminded that, according to the legislation of Armenia, the presidents and prime ministers of the permanent member states of the UN Security Council are met at the airport by the prime minister or the president of Armenia.
Latest
US ready to render technical assistance to demarcate border between Azerbaijan and Armenia – official
US Assistant Secretary of State stresses importance of sharing maps to demine Azerbaijani liberated lands
Bosnia and Herzegovina's delegation visits Imaret complex in liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam district (PHOTO)
Kazakhstan's military and technical aid to Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan has no intention to promote border disputes