Scuffle between supporters of acting PM and ex-president of Armenia takes place
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10
Trend:
A scuffle between supporters of the acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and ex-president Robert Kocharyan happened in Gyumri city during the election campaign of the Civil Contract party, Trend reports on June 10 referring to Russian media.
According to the media, the scuffle and verbal skirmish took place when Pashinyan's supporters were marching near the headquarters of the Hayastan bloc.
Early parliamentary election in Armenia will be held on June 20. The election campaign officially started on June 7.
