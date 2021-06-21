Kocharyan's party says first results of parliamentary elections are controversial and don't inspire confidence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

The party of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan "Armenia" believes that the first results of the early parliamentary elections in the country are controversial and do not inspire confidence, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The most serious reason for mistrust is the hundreds of signals coming from different polling stations, which testifies to the systematic, pre-planned falsification of the election results. The "Armenia" party will not accept the election results until all problematic issues are clarified and doubts are dispelled," the statement said.