Armenian media claims Russian president leaves Armenian PM's phone calls unanswered

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Just after the closure of the Gorus-Gafan road, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tried to contact Russian President Vladimir Putin for two consecutive days, but Putin did not answer his calls, Trend reports citing the Armenian 'Past' newspaper.

It should be noted that restricting traffic on the part of the Gorus-Gafan road passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as regulating border control is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, and the country has the right to take any measures it deems necessary.

"Prior to that, Armenia used this road unhindered only thanks to the good intentions of Azerbaijan," the newspaper said.

“After the attack on the Azerbaijani border guard in the area, Azerbaijan took the necessary operational measures to clear the territory and took the necessary steps to regulate traffic. Azerbaijan has shown a firm will and put forward its conditions on this issue,” according to the newspaper.