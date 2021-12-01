Armenia found itself in complete military-political isolation even within CSTO - Russian military expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

During the 15th Summit of Heads of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member-states, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), in the final resolution congratulated Azerbaijan on the restoration of territorial integrity, which was achieved as a result of the second Karabakh War, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko wrote in Telegram channel, Trend reports on Dec. 1.

"Belarus has a similar position, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko does not hide sympathy for Azerbaijan," the editor-in-chief said.

Korotchenko added that during the recent summit in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin also did not say a word about any support for Yerevan’s expansionist aspirations, telling Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about the need to create transport corridors, restore the routes and launch the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

"Thus, Armenia, which despite the military defeat continues to promote the issue of the status of the illegal separatist regime in Karabakh, found itself as a CSTO member in complete military-political isolation," editor-in-chief said.

Korotchenko said that both the CSTO itself and its member-states do not intend to encourage Armenian military adventures and provocations, which Pashinyan’s regime has been actively using lately.

The editor-in-chief thinks that the announced participation of Pashinyan in the anti-Russian "Democracy Summit", which will be held under the auspices of the US, can generally turn Armenia into a rogue state of the post-Soviet area.