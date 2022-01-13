Armenian airline receives permission to fly to Istanbul

Armenia 13 January 2022 01:12 (UTC+04:00)
Armenian airline receives permission to fly to Istanbul

Armenian airline Flyone Armenia received permission from the Turkish authorities to operate flights Yerevan - Istanbul - Yerevan, the chairman of the board of directors of the company Aram Ananyan told TASS, Trend reports.

According to him, the first flight is scheduled for February 2.

