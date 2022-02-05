Pakistani girl subjected to systematic violence in Armenian kindergarten
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5
Trend:
A little girl, daughter of an ethic Pakistani, who attended one of the kindergartens in Armenia’s Yerevan was subjected to systematic violence by the staff and teachers of the kindergarten, Trend reports referring to Pakistani media.
“A report about violence against child of the kindergarten in Yerevan was received by the police. This information was confirmed by the deputy head of the department for public relations and information of the police, Edgar Janoyan,” the media said.
According to the media, the girl was subjected to cruel treatment due to her origin.
