Fake 'food deficit' in Karabakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Since the beginning of the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis in Karabakh close to the Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment area against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area, the Armenians on social media, as well as the Armenian media have been spreading fake news about the alleged "blockade" of Khankendi, Trend reports.

One recent fake has to do with "food deficit" in the city, which is another fake, this time echoed by Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan, who said recently that a food deficit allegedly began in Karabakh "because of the blocking" of the Lachin road.

Accusing Azerbaijan of the "blockade", Pashinyan claims that the humanitarian situation in Karabakh remains extremely tense, although every day, sometimes several times a day, supply vehicles, humanitarian convoys, and ambulances pass along the same road, and there are many photos and videos confirming this.

Meanwhile, Armenians are posting photos from Karabakh on social networks, where, according to them, people are "suffering from lack of food", although the taken photos show the opposite.

Thus, the Armenian propaganda once again exposes its own lies and puts itself, as usual, in a ridiculous position.