CSTO wants it or not, but leaves Armenia - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) wants it or not, but is leaving Armenia, and this concerns us, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing, Trend reports via Armenian media.

"In 2022, the CSTO Secretary General told me that there are fears in the CSTO that Armenia will withdraw from the Organization. I replied that these concerns are out of place, but other concerns that exist in Armenia are there, and they relate to the fact that the CSTO will withdraw from Armenia. And my assessment is that, willing or unwilling, the CSTO is leaving Armenia, and this worries us," he said.

Meanwhile, in fact, Armenia has taken several steps and initiated the withdrawal from this organization itself.

Thus, Yerevan refused to hold CSTO exercises scheduled for 2023. As Pashinyan said at the time, in the current situation, the Armenian authorities consider holding the exercises "inappropriate".

And more recently, Armenia gave up the quota of the CSTO Deputy Secretary General.

"We have sent a corresponding proposal to the CSTO," Spokesman for Armenian Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan said.