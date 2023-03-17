Armenia paid ex NATO SecGen for his visit to country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The visit of Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General, to Armenia was paid-for by the Armenian Government, Trend reports.

As evident from the EU Transparency Register database, Rasmussen has received a certain financing from the Republic of Armenia. The exact sum of money is unknown yet.

Meanwhile, Rasmussen has recently visited Armenia, where he proclaimed the necessity to strengthen cooperation between the country and the EU. He also blamed Azerbaijan for allegedly "blocking" the Lachin-Khankendi road, and, thus, "causing humanitarian catastrophe".