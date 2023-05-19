US slams sanctions on Armenian company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. US Department of Commerce has applied sanctions on Armenian company, Trend reports.

According to the Bureau of Industry and Security of the Department, Armenian Medisar LLC has been added to the list for "engaging in conduct that prevented the successful accomplishment of an end-use check".

This is not the first time that Armenia enters US "blacklist" of the parties, trying to act "contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US". The trilateral document of the US Departments of Commerce, the Treasury, and of Justice issued earlier this year revealed that Armenia has been redirect goods to Russia or Belarus illegally, thus, bypassing sanctions.

On March 1, the Department imposed restrictions on 37 companies that were subjected in actions contrary to national security and US foreign policy interests.