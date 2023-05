BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Drug trafficking has been recently spreading among persons holding high positions both in the Armenian army and in political circles, Director of the National Security Service Armen Abazyan said this during a closed debate on budget issues in parliament, Trend reports.

Abazyan expressed concern about the rapid spread of drugs in Armenia.

He noted that a number of high-ranking officials are expected to be arrested as part of the fight against drug trafficking.