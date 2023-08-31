"Leader" of separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh "resigns"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. The "leader" of the separatists in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan has resigned, Trend reports.

Harutyunyan is accused of four terrorist attacks against civilians in Azerbaijan's Ganja in October 2020.

The terrorist attacks were committed from Armenia’s territory. As a result, 26 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 175 were injured. Harutyunyan claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack on his social network account on October 4, 2020.

A criminal case has been initiated on the fact upon various articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, and Harutyunyan has been put on the wanted list.