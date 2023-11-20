Yerevan, Brussels sign agreement on status of EU observer mission on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Yerevan and Brussels have signed an agreement on the status of the EU observer mission on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed at the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Vasilis Maragos. The agreement on the status addresses legal issues.

"We believe that this will strengthen the security of the people; we also contribute to building trust in the region. The EU is committed to establishing peace in the region, and this is one of the tools we have in Armenia," said Ambassador Maragos.

The EU launched the civilian mission in Armenia (EU Mission in Armenia / EUMA) under the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) on February 20, 2023.