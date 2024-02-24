Armenia to discuss drafting new constitution - mass media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Armenia's Constitutional Reform Commission will discuss the issue of drafting a new constitution for the country on March 1, the Armenian media says, Trend reports.

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not form a new council to do this work. Because there is not enough time," Armenian media writes.

Meanwhile, Armenia's existing Constitution, legislative acts, official letters and declarations, as well as documents disseminated in international organizations and tribunals, all make claims against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.



Official Baku requires revisions to Armenian legislation in order to improve bilateral relations and sign a peace treaty.

