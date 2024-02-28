Russian MFA comments on removal of border guards from Armenian airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Russia considers the statements regarding the removal of Russian border guards from Armenia's Zvartnots International Airport as another example of Armenia's hostile behavior, said Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"This, we believe, is another example of Armenia's antagonistic behavior. The Armenian authorities have yet to contact us about this situation. The Zvartnots airport incident appears to be connected to previous allegations concerning Russian citizen Dmitry Setrakov. I tell you that no illegal measures have been carried out by Russian representatives; we consistently adhere to the national legislation of sovereign governments," she said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan stated that Russian border guards should cease their operations at Zvartnots airport in Yerevan, the Armenian capital.

"I did not participate in the deliberations about withdrawing Russian border guards from Zvartnots, but I believe it would be appropriate for them to depart," the parliament speaker told reporters.

Simonyan expressed skepticism about the capability of Russian border guards to safeguard Armenia's borders if needed.

