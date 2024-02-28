Russian MFA dismisses Armenian accusations of CSTO's failure to fulfill mandate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Armenian authorities' reproaches about the CSTO's failure to fulfill its mandate are categorically unacceptable, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"In September 2022, a CSTO assessment mission was sent to the border regions at Yerevan's request. It was decided to deploy the mission. It is not our fault or the fault of other CSTO members that this was rejected. Yerevan defiantly decided to invite pseudo-observers from the European Union. The well-known facts leave no doubt about the zero effectiveness of the work of these representatives. Armenia continues to be a member of the CSTO. We hope that Yerevan will come to the understanding that the existing concerns should be discussed and resolved in a trustful dialog," she said.

Meanwhile, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said earlier that the CSTO has rendered itself inactive and is currently non-functional.

"We asked CSTO a question that remained unanswered: what is its zone of responsibility? As long as there is no answer to this question, the CSTO has rendered itself inactive and is currently non-functional," he said.

Simonyan added that if the republic's membership in the organization is suspended, Armenia will ensure its security by any available methods.

According to him, the alternative to this organization can be any method to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

