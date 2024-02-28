Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Armenia

Russian MFA addresses PM Pashinyan’s claims over call for coup in Armenia

Armenia Materials 28 February 2024 17:05 (UTC +04:00)
Russian MFA addresses PM Pashinyan’s claims over call for coup in Armenia

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The claims of Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding Russia's alleged call to the country's population for a coup there have no basis, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Russian officials have never allowed even a hint of a call for the overthrow of the legally elected authorities. Moreover, we profess a similar approach in relation to both the current and the previous authorities in Yerevan. We have official relationship," she added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more