Russian MFA addresses PM Pashinyan’s claims over call for coup in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The claims of Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding Russia's alleged call to the country's population for a coup there have no basis, the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Russian officials have never allowed even a hint of a call for the overthrow of the legally elected authorities. Moreover, we profess a similar approach in relation to both the current and the previous authorities in Yerevan. We have official relationship," she added.

