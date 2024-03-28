Upcoming Armenia-EU-US meeting in Brussels causing concern in Russia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The upcoming high-level meeting between Armenia, the EU, and the US in Brussels is causing concern in Russia, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Telegram, Trend reports.

"Washington, Brussels, and Yerevan pretend to be perplexed why the upcoming high-level meeting between Armenia, the EU, and the US on April 5 causes 'concern' for many. They claim it is not directed against any third party. Such events cause concern in Russia because US and EU representatives openly tell our partners that their main focus is exclusively against Russia. They say it outright," she noted.

According to Zakharova, such meetings cause concern for most countries in the region because they are aimed not at achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia but at further Western penetration with its extremely destructive approaches in the South Caucasus, creating new dividing lines there, coercing countries in the region to follow an anti-Russian agenda, destroying their centuries-old ties with Moscow, and undermining existing mechanisms of regional security and economic cooperation.

"It is unclear why the official Yerevan acts as though they don't comprehend, as Armenia is being turned before the eyes of the whole world into an instrument for the implementation of extremely dangerous plans of the collective West, which completely diverge from the fundamental interests of the Armenian people," she concluded.

To note, on March 27, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a briefing that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join the US-EU trilateral meeting with Armenia in Brussels, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to discuss US and EU support for Armenia's economic resilience as it works to diversify its trade partnerships and address humanitarian needs.

He added that the meeting in Brussels is intended to focus on the economic sustainability of Armenia.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel