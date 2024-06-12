Armenia set to exit CSTO - PM Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Armenia is set to exit the CSTO, said the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the timing for withdrawal has not been determined yet.

"In all this, the blame lies with those who formed the alliance, with members planning a war against us alongside Azerbaijan," he asserted.

To this, an opposition deputy quipped, "Then why not quit the union?" Pashinyan retorted, "We will, are you trying to scare me? We're good, we'll decide when to leave. Have you thought about the next steps? Can we reverse course? Don't worry."

Earlier, Pashinyan had remarked that the CSTO isn't a reliable mechanism for member countries like Russia, Armenia, and others.

"This is backed by the CSTO's response and statements from some member countries. Our people wonder: why stay in the CSTO? Honestly, I don't have an answer to that," he admitted.

In May, Armenia's Foreign Ministry announced Armenia's decision to abstain from financing the CSTO's activities in 2024.

"The Republic of Armenia will abstain from endorsing the Collective Security Council's decision of November 23, 2023, 'On the CSTO Budget for 2024,' and from contributing to the funding of the organization's planned activities, without opposing the decision's limited adoption," the Foreign Ministry explained.