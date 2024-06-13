Armenia puts government session on ice

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The Armenian government's session has been postponed to June 14, Trend reports.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the discussions on the implementation of the 2023 budget in parliament today. Accordingly, the government session, which was to be held today at 11:00, has been postponed to Friday, June 14," the statement of the press service said.

Meanwhile, news broke earlier that demonstrators would be gathering outside the government building.

To note, as of this morning, demonstrators have already gathered at Republic Square, next to Yerevan's Government House. Additional police barricades have been erected.

Furthermore, yesterday it became known that in Yerevan, the police used light and noise grenades against the protesters near the Parliament building. One of the protesters had his hand torn off.

Protests in Armenia have been taking place since mid-April. The movement is named "Tavush in the Name of Motherland", its participants, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan started marching to Yerevan. Galstanyan also announced that the opposition was launching impeachment proceedings against Pashinyan.

The prime minister himself called the church an agent of influence back in May and threatened to resolve the issue in the coming months.

