State secret leakage by Armenia fails negotiations with Azerbaijan - official

Photo: National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan accused the ruling "Civil Contract" party member, Ovik Agazaryan, of disclosing state secrets leading to failure of negotiations and the increased tension in relations with Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Armenian media.

According to Simonyan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had revealed secret details of his meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to members of his party, but Agazaryan published this information.

The parliament speaker noted that the leak source had been searched for over a year.

"Even if Agazaryan resigns from his mandate at Pashinyan's request, he will not be able to avoid responsibility," Simonyan added.

