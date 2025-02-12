Armenian Parliament gives thumbs up for EU accession bill

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Armenian Parliament approved the draft law "On the Start of the Republic of Armenia's Accession Process to the European Union (EU)" on February 12, Trend reports.

The bill received a thumbs-up from 63 members of Parliament, while 7 members threw a spanner in the works by voting against it.

The bill was initiated by the Civil Initiative "Democratic Forces Platform," which gathered 60,000 signatures within two months (the law requires at least 50,000 signatures). These signatures were necessary to submit the bill to Parliament for consideration.

To recall, the bill was approved by the Government of the Republic of Armenia on January 9, 2024.

