Reserves of Georgia’s central bank at highest rate since 2013

The volume of reserves of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) has increased and reached $3.39 billion – the highest rate since 2013, Agenda reports.

As of December 31, 2017 the volume of reserves reached $3.39 billion, announced Georgian Public Broadcasting.

Last month reserve assets increased by $40 million from November 2017.

More specifically, foreign exchange reserves increased by $46 million and reached $2.8 billion. As for the amount of the Special Drawing Rights (SDR), this indicator decreased by $6 million and totalled $206 million.

The historic maximum of the NBG’s reserves rate was observed in October 31, 2013 when it totalled $3.110 billion.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news