One dead in mining accident in Georgia

26 March 2018 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

A miner died last night during underground works in Shukruti mine in the village of Chiatura - a city in the western Georgian region of Imereti, Agenda reported.

The mining accident claimed the life of 45-year-old Zaza Abramishvili at around 3 am.

Georgian American Alloys, the company responsible for the mine, said in a statement that part of the ceiling had collapsed and killed Abramishvili.

Deputy Head of Professional Unions Tamaz Dolaberidze claimed the place where the ceiling fell down in the mine was hazardous.

Dolaberidze believes the administration of the mine should not be sending miners to work at places without appropriate safety conditions.

An investigation of the case is underway.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Georgian parliament ratifies final version of state constitution
Georgia 26 March 09:26
US President signs bill increasing assistance for Georgia
Georgia 24 March 15:49
Azerbaijan defense minister to partake in tripartite meeting in Turkey
Politics 24 March 15:30
Georgia ups imports from Azerbaijan
Economy news 24 March 09:32
Georgia, UK sign deal furthering defence partnership
Georgia 24 March 09:27
Georgia, Belarus ink bilateral visa free deal
Tourism 23 March 12:57
KazTransGas to sell its subsidiary in Georgia
Economy news 19 March 16:56
Int’l experts arrive in Georgia to investigate Gudauri ski-lift accident
Georgia 19 March 09:27
Venice Commission praises Georgia’s constitutional reforms in final report
Georgia 17 March 09:34
BTK railway to help Georgia succeed within Silk Road project
Economy news 16 March 14:39
European Parliament approves €45 million in financial aid to Georgia
Georgia 16 March 09:23
Georgia to host next quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers
Politics 15 March 14:47
Businessmen of Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Georgia to get new co-op opportunities
Economy news 15 March 14:05
Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran, Georgia FMs sign joint declaration in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 15 March 13:46
Georgian FM: Azerbaijan plays important role in regional cooperation
Politics 15 March 13:44
Georgia to welcome $500 million in investments
Georgia 15 March 09:31
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports increases
Georgia 14 March 09:34
Azerbaijan – leader in terms of direct investments in Georgian economy
Oil&Gas 12 March 18:06